Person struck and killed by vehicle on freeway onramp in Carlsbad

Posted at 7:47 AM, Jul 15, 2023
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A person was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle on a freeway onramp to the San Diego (5) Freeway in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Poinsettia Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The person was found dead, laying on a freeway onramp, the CHP said.

Details are still sketchy, but authorities said the person was struck by a white vehicle.

There was no other information available.

