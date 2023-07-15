Person struck and killed by vehicle on freeway onramp in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A person was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle on a freeway onramp to the San Diego (5) Freeway in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Poinsettia Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The person was found dead, laying on a freeway onramp, the CHP said.

Details are still sketchy, but authorities said the person was struck by a white vehicle.

There was no other information available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.