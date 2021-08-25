Person shot multiple times in El Cajon neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times in an El Cajon neighborhood.

El Cajon Police said the shooting was reported at around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of N. Mollison Ave.

Details on what led to the gunfire were not immediately available, but ABC 10News learned that San Diego Police took a person believed to be the suspected shooter into custody a short time later in San Diego.

The shooting victim’s condition is unknown as of Wednesday morning.