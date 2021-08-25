Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person shot multiple times in El Cajon neighborhood

items.[0].videoTitle
One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in an El Cajon neighborhood.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:00:10-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times in an El Cajon neighborhood.

El Cajon Police said the shooting was reported at around 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of N. Mollison Ave.

Details on what led to the gunfire were not immediately available, but ABC 10News learned that San Diego Police took a person believed to be the suspected shooter into custody a short time later in San Diego.

The shooting victim’s condition is unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP