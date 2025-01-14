Person shot, killed by San Diego Police in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person was shot and killed by San Diego Police in East Village Monday night.

Police responded to a call about a suicide attempt on the 1100 block of E Street around 7 p.m. Monday night. Police said the person was armed with a knife when they arrived.

At this time, the details surrounding what exactly led up to the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

If you or a loved one are struggling, the San Diego Crisis Hotline is available 24/7 at (888) 724-7240. You can also reach the national hotline by dialing 988.

