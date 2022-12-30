Person of interest in National City homicide case detained in I-805 traffic stop

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A traffic stop on Interstate 805 Thursday night led to a person of interest in a National City murder case being detained by police.

At around 11 p.m., a San Diego Police unit pulled over a vehicle for unspecified reasons on southbound I-805 near Plaza Boulevard in National City.

Police determined one of the two people in the car was considered a person of interest in a National City homicide investigation.

After additional officers and a K9 unit arrived, police detained the person.

San Diego Police and National City Police did not release any further details on the detention, including which homicide case the person was linked to.