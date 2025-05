SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning on State Route 15 in San Diego, where one of the vehicles caught fire.

The crash occurred at 2:35 a.m. on the northbound route, north of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway, where a vehicle struck the center divider, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Parts of that vehicle were in the No. 1 and 2 lanes of the northbound freeway, the CHP said.

There was no other immediate information available.