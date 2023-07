SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was killed when a vehicle struck the center divider Sunday on the Escondido (15) Freeway in San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the San Clemente Canyon (52) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a white Honda Civic, the CHP said.

There was no other information available.

