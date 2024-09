RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - A person was killed Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Rancho Santa Fe, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. at Caminito De Los Escoces and Del Dios Highway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was unclear whether the fatality died at the scene or at a hospital.

There was no other immediate information.

