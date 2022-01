SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters Sunday knocked down a second-alarm fire at a home in San Diego.

They also rescued five people from the blaze and transported one to an area hospital. That person's condition was not known, the San Diego Fire Department reported.

Firefighters dispatched at 6:06 a.m. to the 6100 block of Malcolm Drive had the blaze out at 6:57 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.