Person hit, killed by vehicle on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by at least one vehicle early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.

Around 2:50 a.m., dispatchers received a report that a person was walking southbound in the far right lane on northbound Interstate 5 near E Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. A red sedan and a black SUV pulled over nearby, but it was not immediately clear if either vehicle was involved in the crash.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., a Sig Alert was issued shutting down the three right lanes. Lanes were expected to be closed through 7 a.m.

