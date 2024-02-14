Person hit by pickup truck, killed on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on a Chula Vista street Wednesday.

The collision happened on L Street, just west of Broadway, at around 5:30 a.m.

Chula Vista Police said the truck was heading eastbound on L Street when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim became trapped under the truck and died at the scene, police said.

Police questioned the truck’s driver, who remained at the scene after the incident.

Due to the emergency response, L Street near Broadway was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.