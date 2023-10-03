Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person found dead on I-805 lanes in North Park area

805_15_pedestrian_death_traffic_6am_100323.jpg
KGTV
805_15_pedestrian_death_traffic_6am_100323.jpg
Posted at 6:18 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 09:18:27-04

SAN DIEGO - A pedestrian was found dead Tuesday morning in the No. 1 lane of north Interstate 805 in the North Park area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident happened at 4:38 a.m., according to the CHP. A black Chevrolet pickup truck reportedly hit the body while it was in the road.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene at 4:52 a.m.

A Sig Alert was issued at 5:02 a.m. and was set to be in effect for at least two hours, leading to the closure of northbound I-805 at the transition to state Route 15, the CHP said.

As of 6 a.m., traffic was backed up

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate