Person found dead on I-805 lanes in North Park area

SAN DIEGO - A pedestrian was found dead Tuesday morning in the No. 1 lane of north Interstate 805 in the North Park area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident happened at 4:38 a.m., according to the CHP. A black Chevrolet pickup truck reportedly hit the body while it was in the road.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene at 4:52 a.m.

A Sig Alert was issued at 5:02 a.m. and was set to be in effect for at least two hours, leading to the closure of northbound I-805 at the transition to state Route 15, the CHP said.

As of 6 a.m., traffic was backed up

