Person found dead near freeway off-ramp in Chula Vista

Posted at 10:03 AM, Sep 15, 2021
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities are investigating the discovery of a person’s body near a freeway off-ramp in Chula Vista.

At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Chula Vista Police and firefighters were called to 99 Bonita Road after someone reported finding a person lying on a hillside near the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to E Street.

The person -- who was not identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene; the cause of death was not immediately known.

The California Highway Patrol is the lead agency in the investigation because the body was found on what is considered state property.

