Person found dead in brush fire along freeway in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters responding to a brush fire along Interstate 805 in the Otay Mesa East area Wednesday morning discovered a person dead in the burning vegetation.

At around 4:55 a.m., crews were called to an area off the southbound I-805 transition to eastbound state Route 905 due to a reported brush fire.

While firefighters were putting out the blaze, they discovered the body of an unidentified individual.

As of 6:30 a.m., it was unknown how the person passed away.

ABC 10News learned arson investigators and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

Due to the investigation, a Sig Alert was issued just before 7 a.m. due to the closure of the southbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR-905.