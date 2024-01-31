Person dies from gunshot wounds on I-8 in El Cajon area

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a person dead on Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to westbound I-8 near Mollison Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Responding officers spotted a body with gunshot wounds next to a wrecked pickup truck. A handgun was also found next to the victim.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound I-8 lanes in the immediate area was closed from around 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday due to the investigation.

A witness told CHP officers they saw the victim engaged in a possible road rage-related incident with another vehicle.

Additional details, including a description of the suspected shooter, were not immediately available.