People working outside cope with the heat throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rapper Joe Dreamz kept the beat despite the heat on Monday, performing in Balboa Park, rain or shine. He drinks a lot of water with electrolytes.

"You cannot sing when you don't have a lot of moisture with your voice,” Dreamz said.

Despite the sweat, he says it's important to dress to impress.

“You always have to present yourself in a way that is going to open up doors,” he said.

“If I were him, I would be jumping into that water,” said Nancy Garbarini.

Garbarini was sitting by the fountain. She was visiting from Chicago and said she gives people who work in the sun a lot of credit.

“I am in that shade. I would not be out there in that sun,” she said

“When it gets hot on this roof, you can see how reflective the ground gets. The sun reflects on up, increasing the heat,” said Riley Logsdon.

Logsdon is a fourth-generation roofing contractor. He says a roof can get more than 20 degrees hotter than the ground. When temperatures rise over 80 degrees, Cal OSHA requires companies to provide shade and workers to take extra breaks to cool down. That's exactly what workers were doing.

“They are staying hydrated because the last thing we want is to get overheated. If it is too hot, we will get off the roof. We want to make sure everyone is staying safe,” Logsdon added.

