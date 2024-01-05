People crossing border relieved following PedWest reopening

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The PedWest border crossing is back open to the public.

The crossing closed last month in response to an influx of migrants at the southern border.

The reopening comes as a relief to people who live in Mexico and work in the U.S.

"I spend four hours of my life crossing every day," Luis said. "Now I can stay in my home for like two more hours and spend time with my family. For that, I am happy."

Victor Martinez de Castro crosses the border at least twice a week.

"I'm a U.S. citizen. I have a business over here [in the U.S.]. My daughter and granddaughter live over here," Martinez de Castro said.

Martinez de Castro said it only took him ten minutes to get through PedWest, compared to having to wait over an hour at PedEast.

"The wait is better. It's easier. More access to it. For example, I'm going to the Bank of America. I cross, and it's right there," Martinez de Castro said.

Congressman Juan Vargas said PedWest operations were suspended to move resources to other ports of entry due to a surge in migrants.

But he said PedWest is crucial for many U.S. citizens who moved to Tijuana because of the lower cost of living.

"So now they're in Tijuana, and they have to cross the border, but when you close down PedWest, that's what a lot of them use to cross over the border, so all of a sudden, their wait time grows exponentially, and that's not right," Vargas said.

According to CBP, northbound operations will be operational seven days a week, with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the southbound facility will also be open daily from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

