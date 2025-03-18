Pelican euthanized due to bird flu concerns after being rescued from street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pelican that caused a traffic stop in Spring Valley was later euthanized due to severe neurological symptoms indicating it may have had bird flu, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The brown pelican was in the middle of the street on Elkelton Boulevard Tuesday morning. It's rare for that kind of sea bird to be so far inland.

The California Highway Patrol ended up blocking lanes so the pelican would not get hit. Once animal control arrived on the scene, they threw a blanket over the pelican and brought the bird to safety.

SDHS says once its team noticed the severe neurological symptoms, it was concerned it had bird flu. They ultimately decided to euthanize the animal, and SDHS says their team remains committed to doing everything they can to protect wildlife during the outbreak.