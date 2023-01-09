PedWest border crossing at San Ysidro Port of Entry reopens

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Pedestrian West facility at the San Ysidro Port of Entry reopened Monday morning, with limited hours, after a long closure.

Travelers will be able to cross from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

In a statement, San Ysidro Port of Entry Director Mariza Marin said, “In an effort to provide additional crossing flexibility and service to our bi-national communities, we are working to restore our services to pre-pandemic status. We will continue to effectively manage wait times to enhance the border crossing experience for travelers that enter through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.”

The PedWest border crossing has been closed for nearly three years due to the pandemic, with a brief exception in 2022 for an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Some people who cross often said they’re hopeful the reopening will help with wait times.

“It’s been horrible. There have been long lines, people waiting over 2-3 hours just to get across … people missing work,” said Mark Nguyen, a Tijuana resident who crosses twice a week for work. “It’ll be faster for everybody, definitely.”

It’s good news not only for those who cross weekly, but also for businesses located right across the street. Many in the area had to shut down altogether during the pandemic.

“There was no business at all. Nobody coming because no one could cross. Everyone’s crossing on the other side,” added Nguyen.

Border Patrol officials are reminding people they can always check border wait times online or simply by downloading the Border Wait Times app on their smartphones. Visit for more information https://bwt.cbp.gov/.