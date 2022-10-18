Watch Now
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on San Diego street

Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:32:28-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year old man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle in the Redwood Village area of San Diego.

The victim was crossing University Avenue in a marked crosswalk a little after 7 a.m. when he was struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on 58th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver, a 31-year-old man, remained at the scene and called authorities, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with a subdural brain injury, lung contusion, spleen injury and hip, pelvic and femur injuries.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
