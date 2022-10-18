Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on San Diego street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year old man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle in the Redwood Village area of San Diego.

The victim was crossing University Avenue in a marked crosswalk a little after 7 a.m. when he was struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on 58th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver, a 31-year-old man, remained at the scene and called authorities, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with a subdural brain injury, lung contusion, spleen injury and hip, pelvic and femur injuries.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the accident.