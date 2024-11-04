Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Valencia Park hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian in the Valencia Park neighborhood struck by a vehicle that drove away from the scene suffered a serious injury and is not expected to survive, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

A car was traveling westbound on 5200 Imperial Avenue on Sunday at 8:02 p.m. when it struck the male pedestrian in the westbound lane; the victim came to rest in the eastbound lane, according to an SDPD statement.

The pedestrian suffered a subdural hematoma that causes an increase in the pressure inside the skull, which in turn can cause compression of and damage to delicate brain tissue. Acute subdural hematomas are often life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating.

A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not available.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.