Pedestrian struck, suffers serious injuries in Mission Valley

Paul Anderegg
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jul 01, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a Mission Valley road.

The 55-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of Hotel Circle South when, for reasons unknown, he darted across traffic and was struck by a 30-year-old man driving a 2011 Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious head and other injuries, said SDPD

The driver was not injured in the accident.

