Pedestrian struck on Interstate 5 near middletown dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and died Thursday on Interstate 5 near Middletown.
The California Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the right lane of Interstate 5 around 6 a.m. The accident caused a backup in traffic and resulted in another two vehicle accident, according to CHP records.
At 7:52 a.m., the CHP reported the incident as a fatality.
Traffic was impacted on the freeway for about an hour.
SIG ALERT: 5 N at Hawthorn following crash involving pedestrian. Slow lane blocked for at least next hour.— Vanessa Paz (@10NewsPaz) September 22, 2022
Expect slowing, leave EARLY if you have to catch a flight.
Opt for 805/8 as alternate routes.#10newstraffic @10News #sandiegotraffic pic.twitter.com/u079oEOKrH