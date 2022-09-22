Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck on Interstate 5 near middletown dies

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 9:09 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 12:09:18-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and died Thursday on Interstate 5 near Middletown.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the right lane of Interstate 5 around 6 a.m. The accident caused a backup in traffic and resulted in another two vehicle accident, according to CHP records.

At 7:52 a.m., the CHP reported the incident as a fatality.

Traffic was impacted on the freeway for about an hour.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info

Community Connection

Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info