Pedestrian struck on Interstate 5 near middletown dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and died Thursday on Interstate 5 near Middletown.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the right lane of Interstate 5 around 6 a.m. The accident caused a backup in traffic and resulted in another two vehicle accident, according to CHP records.

At 7:52 a.m., the CHP reported the incident as a fatality.

Traffic was impacted on the freeway for about an hour.