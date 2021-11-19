Pedestrian struck, killed while walking along I-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking along interstate 5 Thursday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The person was seen walking on the southbound side of the freeway near Pacific Highway around 8:42 p.m., said CHP. The department said the victim was struck by multiple vehicles.

A Sig Alert was issued at just after 9 p.m. for all southbound lanes.

It's unclear why the pedestrian was walking along the freeway.

This is a developing story check back for updates.