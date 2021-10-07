Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-5 during morning commute

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A woman walking along the fog line of Interstate 5 was hit by an SUV Thursday morning causing traffic backup in the northbound lanes.

A woman was walking on the highway, near Pershing Street, when she was hit by a silver Honda sport utility vehicle in the lane No. 1 around 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The condition of the woman is unknown, however, the CHP updated the incident to a major injuries accident.

No other information was released at this time. Investigators were on scene at 8 a.m.