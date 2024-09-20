Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed at Otay Border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 58-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while he was walking in an unmarked crosswalk in the Otay Border neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

At 4:53 p.m. Thursday, the man was crossing from west to east on the south end of Avenida Costa Este and Avenida De La Fuente, the SDPD said in a statement.

A 38-year-old man driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma westbound in the 8700 block of Avenida De La Fuente made a left-hand turn onto southbound 2300 Avenida Costa Este, hitting the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene, the police statement said.

A SDPD Traffic Division officer was investigating the fatality.

