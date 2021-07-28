Pedestrian struck by SUV, killed in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A pedestrian was struck by an SUV on a Lemon Grove street and killed late Tuesday evening, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Broadway, according to a sheriff’s sergeant at the scene.

The sergeant told ABC 10News the unidentified female victim appeared to have been dragged a short distance and was eventually found in the driveway of the Lemon Grove Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding deputies located the SUV involved in the incident parked about a block away from where the collision occurred.

The SUV’s female driver was evaluated for possible DUI, but it was determined she was not under the influence and deputies released her.

Deputies are investigating the incident.