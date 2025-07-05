Pedestrian seriously injured in Mission Valley hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the westbound lanes of Friars Road, authorities said.

The collision occurred in the 7600 block of Friars Road around 1:10 a.m. The vehicle continued driving after the crash, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

There is currently no description of the suspect or the vehicle involved.

SDPD said paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a skull fracture, facial fracture and broken bones in his right leg.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.