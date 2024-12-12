Watch Now
Pedestrian left with a head injury after crash in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was left with a serious head injury after a driver hit him in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened at 5:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 28th and Main Street, SDPD's watch commander log states. The 45-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk when the 63-year-old driver in a 2014 Ford Escape hit him while making a left turn.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in the area, where doctors determined he had a skull fracture. The injury was not life-threatening. Officers say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

SDPD's Traffic Division is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

