Pedestrian left unconscious and bleeding in Hillcrest hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run collision on a Hillcrest street Sunday night, San Diego Police said.

According to police, a pedestrian was crossing Sixth Avenue at University Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle continued on after the collision, leaving the victim unconscious and bleeding on the road.

Responding SDPD officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The victim’s condition was unknown as of early Monday morning.

A description of the vehicle involved in the collision was not immediately available.