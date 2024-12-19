Pedestrian killed in Serra Mesa hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol say they are seeking the public's help to find the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night in the Serra Mesa area.

First responders found a man with fatal injuries on the northbound I-805 freeway at the Kearny Villa Road off-ramp around 9:03 p.m. on Dec. 17 after he was struck by a vehicle, according to CHP.

CHP says the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been found. The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released, pending notification of their death to the next of kin.

The cause and other details of the crash are still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has information on the collision is encouraged to call CHP San Diego at 858-293-6000.