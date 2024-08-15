Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in Imperial Beach hit-and-run crash

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in an Imperial Beach neighborhood late Wednesday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the fatal crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street.

According to sheriff’s officials, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle believed to be a red Dodge Charger or Challenger with tinted windows.

Following the collision, the car continued northbound towards Imperial Beach Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said.

Responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the unidentified pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

