Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Oceanside sidewalk

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A woman was killed while walking on a sidewalk Sunday when a Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk and struck her before fleeing the scene, the Oceanside Police Department said.

The collision happened at 8:19 a.m. Sunday on Benet Road near the intersection of Leepish Drive, according to OPD Sgt. Adam Morales.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive woman lying on the southern sidewalk of Benet Road, the sergeant said.

A black Honda SUV was traveling eastbound, hit the woman, then made a U-turn and fled the scene westbound on Benet Road, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Morales said. Her name was not released pending family notification.

The OPD Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating. Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call Accident Investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4412.

