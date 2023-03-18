Pedestrian killed in collision in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Ford Escape in Vista, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Vista Station of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and paramedics from the Vista Fire Department responded at approximately 8 p.m. Friday to Taylor Street and Cresthaven Drive regarding a traffic collision where they learned the Escape, driving west on Taylor, hit a man who was crossing the street east of the intersection, Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Brumfield said.

It is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.

