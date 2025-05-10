Pedestrian killed in collision in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a 2016 Toyota Camry as he was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the Midway District of San Diego, police said Saturday.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 10:57 p.m. Friday to the 3400 block of Sports Arena Boulevard where they learned the victim was struck by the Toyota, which was driven by a 22-year-old man as the victim was walking from the south curbline to the north curbline, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The pedestrian walked into the path of the Toyota and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, speed and driving under the influence were determined to not be factors in this collision.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation of the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.