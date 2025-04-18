Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in Chula Vista Thursday night

Chula Vista police say the collision happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Naples Street.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department reported a fatal traffic collision on Thursday night that killed a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway near Fourth Avenue and Naples Street.

According to initial reports, a silver 2013 Toyota RAV4 was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when the driver hit a pedestrian who was in a lane of traffic.

The 72-year-old driver, who was unharmed, remained on the scene and cooperated with responding officers. Alcohol or drug impairment was not believed to be a factor in this crash, according to police.

Officers and paramedics provided lifesaving care to the male pedestrian, who was transported to a local trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. Anybody with information is encouraged to call the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5321.

