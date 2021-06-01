Watch
Pedestrian killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash

Posted at 8:36 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 11:36:43-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are looking for a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on a Chula Vista street Tuesday morning and then fled the scene.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of Third Avenue in response to reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

Officers and emergency responders arrived to find a man in his 40s or 50s with severe injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

Police determined the vehicle that struck the man left the scene following the collision. Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle and the driver.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident.

