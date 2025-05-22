Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Encanto

ENCANTO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a subcompact crossover SUV in an O'Farrell-area intersection Wednesday.

The pedestrian was crossing Imperial Avenue at 63rd Street in a crosswalk when a westbound 2018 Nissan Kicks hit her shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. She died at the scene, SDPD Officer Jose Perales said.

Investigators said they believe the 49-year-old woman driving the SUV might have caused the accident by running a stoplight, according to police.

"Detectives are still reviewing the evidence before making a final determination," Perales said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.