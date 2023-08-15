Pedestrian injured in Southcrest hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 46-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 10:08 p.m. Monday to the 3700 block of National Avenue where they learned they victim was crossing south on National when a man driving the Sierra struck the pedestrian in the westbound lane, veered to the left, and then collided with a wall, said Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian sustained a collapsed lung and multiple fractures. The truck drove away from the scene and was recovered in the 3600 block of Logan Avenue, Heims said.

The department's traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.