Pedestrian injured in collision at Mira Mesa bus stop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A traffic crash at a Mira Mesa bus stop left a pedestrian badly hurt Wednesday, authorities said.

The accident took place just before noon on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Camino Ruiz, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of serious injuries.

The wreck forced a closure of eastbound traffic lanes at the site of the crash, SDPD public affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.