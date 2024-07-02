Pedestrian hurt in Mountain View hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old pedestrian was injured while he crossed a street in the Mountain View neighborhood and was struck by a woman driving a seven-seat minivan who left the scene, the San Diego Police Department said.

The collision happened at 4:30 p.m. Monday along 600 South 38th Street, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The pedestrian was crossing the street from east to west and a woman was driving a silver 2010 Volkswagen Routan south in the southbound lane of 38th Street, the officer said.

For undetermined reasons, the woman failed to see the pedestrian, struck him and drove away from the scene, Buttle said.

The pedestrian was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, Buttle said. Medical staff could not determine the extent of his injuries. Two security cameras from an adjacent liquor store captured the collision.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

