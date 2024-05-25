Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed on SR-94 near downtown San Diego

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning just east of downtown San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 13:56:48-04

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on westbound State Route 94 at the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5, near a homeless encampment.

One lane was blocked for part of the morning, slowing traffic as emergency responders investigate the accident.

Authorities have not yet determined whether alcohol or drug were a factor in the crash.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

