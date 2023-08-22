Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed by trash truck in downtown San Diego

trash_truck_ped_fatal2_082223.jpg
KGTV
trash_truck_ped_fatal2_082223.jpg
Posted at 6:33 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 09:33:50-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person was struck by a trash truck and killed on a downtown San Diego street early Tuesday morning.

The fatal collision occurred at around 5:15 a.m. at Sixth Ave and C Street, several yards from the Fifth Avenue trolley station.

Circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, but the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker confirmed with San Diego Police that one pedestrian died at the scene.

The victim was not identified; the truck's driver was questioned by police.

The incident forced the closure of southbound Sixth Avenue at B Street.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

Donate New Books to San Diego Students