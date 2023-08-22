Pedestrian hit, killed by trash truck in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person was struck by a trash truck and killed on a downtown San Diego street early Tuesday morning.

The fatal collision occurred at around 5:15 a.m. at Sixth Ave and C Street, several yards from the Fifth Avenue trolley station.

Circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, but the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker confirmed with San Diego Police that one pedestrian died at the scene.

The victim was not identified; the truck's driver was questioned by police.

The incident forced the closure of southbound Sixth Avenue at B Street.