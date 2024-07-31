Pedestrian hit, killed by multiple vehicles on I-8 in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles and killed on Interstate 8 in San Diego’s College Area, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials said the fatality was reported at around 11:55 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near College Avenue.

Officers responding to the incident arrived to find a person dead on the roadway and an unoccupied SUV parked in the center divide.

The vehicles that struck the pedestrian had pulled over to wait for authorities to arrive.

There was no immediate word as to why the pedestrian was in the middle of the freeway.

Due to the response to the collision, all eastbound lanes in the immediate area were closed, causing a traffic backup on I-8.