Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-15 in Mission Valley area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 15 in the Mission Valley area Wednesday afternoon.

According to CHP officials, a Honda Element was heading northbound on I-15, near Friars Road, at around 1:45 p.m. when the vehicle hit a man walking in the freeway lanes.

The 28-year-old pedestrian from San Diego was severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said. He was not identified.

CHP officials said the Element’s driver, a 33-year-old man from Chula Vista, “remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.”

The emergency response of the collision forced the closure of at least three northbound I-15 lanes for at least an hour.

The CHP’s San Diego Area branch is investigating the events that led up to the crash, and officials added, “A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office to determine if alcohol/and or drugs were a factor in the crash.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call the CHP San Diego Area at 858-293-6000.