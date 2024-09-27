Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on Chula Vista roadway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed near a Chula Vista intersection late Thursday night, police said.

Chula Vista Police said the fatal collision happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Telegraph Canyon Road and Paseo Ranchero.

In a news release, police stated, “Police personnel arrived on scene and discovered a passenger vehicle hit a pedestrian standing in the roadway on the 1000 block of Telegraph Canyon Road. Witnesses, police and fire personnel rendered first aid to the pedestrian who was later pronounced deceased by paramedics.”

According to police, the unidentified victim is believed to be 20-25 years old.

The driver -- a 69-year-old Chula Vista resident -- remained at the scene following the crash and is cooperating with CVPD Traffic Bureau investigators, police noted.

Police said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Traffic Bureau at 619-782-3847.