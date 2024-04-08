Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 35-year-old pedestrian walking in the Chollas Creek neighborhood received life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

At 10:27 p.m. Sunday, the pedestrian was walking southbound across University Avenue along the east side of 54th Street, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A man was driving northbound on 54th Street in a 2016 Toyota Camry, Buttle said. The pedestrian entered the intersection of 54th Street and University Ave on a green light.

Halfway through the intersection, the pedestrian turned right and started crossing the intersection at an angle, the officer said. He stepped in front of the Camry and was struck.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a brain bleed, fractured left fibula, and liver laceration, Buttle said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

