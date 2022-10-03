Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in San Diego's Bankers Hill area

Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 03, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A male pedestrian was killed by a truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the Bankers Hill neighborhood, police said Monday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old male was driving a Penske truck north at 1800 Fifth Ave. when his truck veered to the right and swiped a park vehicle, according to San Diego Police.

The Penske truck driver then went over the raised buffer curb and struck a male pedestrian sitting there, before hitting a building located on the east side of Fifth Avenue, police said.

The unidentified pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene, while the driver suffered significant facial injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

According to the police department, alcohol was a factor and the Traffic Division officers are investigating the collision. No further information on the incident was available.

