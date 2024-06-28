Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by pickup truck, killed on El Cajon street

Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 28, 2024

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed, the El Cajon Police Department said Friday.

The collision happened at about 10:52 p.m. Thursday, according to ECPD Lt. Darrin Forster, when a 50- to 60-year-old man was hit by the driver of a 2020 white Toyota Tacoma at 300 West Chase Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation, the lieutenant said. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The El Cajon Police Department asks anyone with information about the collision to call 619-579-3311.

