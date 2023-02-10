Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway

Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on a Lake Murray road early Friday morning, San Diego Police said.

The fatal collision occurred at 1:08 a.m. on Mission Gorge Road, near Royal Gorge Drive.

Police stated a man was “walking in the roadway in an extremely dark area” when a 2013 Toyota Prius traveling westbound struck him.

Responding SDPD officer performed CPR on the 31-year-old victim until paramedics arrived, but the man died from his injuries.

The Prius’ 31-year-old male driver was treated at the scene for cuts on his hand.

ABC 10News learned traffic investigators questioned the driver.

SDPD officials said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

