SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Sunday at 2320 N. Harbor Dr., according to San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. Greg Scallion.

"It sounds like the pedestrian stepped into traffic," Scallion said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, he said.